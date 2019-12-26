Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $74.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing end market applications in Energy, Industry, Life Sciences and Respiratory Healthcare with a unique business portfolio. Their equipment is used in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart Industries are organized in three operating segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution and Storage, and BioMedical serving customers from a global manufacturing platform in North America, Europe and Asia. Chart Industries fully appreciate how important a good understanding of their business and their markets is when evaluating investment decisions. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GTLS. BidaskClub upgraded Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.88.

GTLS stock opened at $66.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.52. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $52.32 and a 12-month high of $95.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.53 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 791.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 698,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,694,000 after buying an additional 620,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,575,000 after acquiring an additional 569,836 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 5,240.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,164,000 after acquiring an additional 553,435 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,800,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,577,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,072,000 after acquiring an additional 256,912 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

