Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Co-Diagnostics (CODX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX):

12/24/2019 – Co-Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

12/18/2019 – Co-Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/12/2019 – Co-Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/6/2019 – Co-Diagnostics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Co-Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/28/2019 – Co-Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/20/2019 – Co-Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/15/2019 – Co-Diagnostics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CODX opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Co-Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 202.74% and a negative net margin of 5,486.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 130,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 294.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 54,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 142.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 199,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

