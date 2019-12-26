M Scot Wingo Sells 20,000 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) Stock

ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) Director M Scot Wingo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 537,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,261.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

M Scot Wingo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, M Scot Wingo sold 10,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $90,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, M Scot Wingo sold 5,274 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $47,518.74.

Shares of ECOM opened at $9.16 on Thursday. ChannelAdvisor Corp has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $13.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. ChannelAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $31.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 236.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 316.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the second quarter valued at $113,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.01.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

