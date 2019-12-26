ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) COO Sells $240,000.00 in Stock

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 696,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,713,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ON opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $24.55.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 5.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 5.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 6.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 76.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on ON Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.89.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.