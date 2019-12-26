Connie L. Chen Sells 12,431 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Stock

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) insider Connie L. Chen sold 12,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $122,321.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,038.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of QUOT stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $903.25 million, a PE ratio of -42.29 and a beta of 0.07. Quotient Technology Inc has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $114.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Quotient Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. First Analysis upgraded Quotient Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quotient Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUOT. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 16.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

