David L. Dunkel Sells 5,000 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $208,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David L. Dunkel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kforce alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, David L. Dunkel sold 2,000 shares of Kforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $82,380.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, David L. Dunkel sold 1,300 shares of Kforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $52,338.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, David L. Dunkel sold 200 shares of Kforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $8,420.00.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $42.64. The company has a market capitalization of $927.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average is $36.76.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.32 million. Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kforce in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Kforce by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 12.1% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.