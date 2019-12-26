New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Senior Investment Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on investing in senior housing properties across the United States. It operates in two reportable segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. The Company’s managed portfolio includes assisted living, memory care and independent living properties. Its triple net lease portfolio includes assisted living, memory care, independent living and continuing care retirement communities. New Senior Investment Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial upgraded New Senior Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New Senior Investment Group from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. New Senior Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.65.

New Senior Investment Group stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. New Senior Investment Group has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $8.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 2,448.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

