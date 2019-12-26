Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) to Strong-Buy

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $136.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.18.

Shares of PAC opened at $119.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.96. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a fifty-two week low of $78.85 and a fifty-two week high of $124.15.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $218.59 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 24.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

