GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Now Covered by Analysts at Itau Unibanco

Itau Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GPRK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GeoPark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of GeoPark in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GeoPark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE GPRK opened at $21.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. GeoPark has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $22.19.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter. GeoPark had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 67.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that GeoPark will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in GeoPark in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.47% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

