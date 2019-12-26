Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) to Hold

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Mayville Engineering has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of MEC opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.27. Mayville Engineering has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $128.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mayville Engineering news, Director Timothy L. Christen purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Also, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $202,400.00. Insiders bought 60,000 shares of company stock worth $558,225 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mayville Engineering (MEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.