Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) PT Lowered to $9.25

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $9.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NEXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nexa Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Nexa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. CIBC began coverage on Nexa Resources in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.28.

Shares of Nexa Resources stock opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Nexa Resources has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 66.93 and a beta of 0.32.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $563.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.86 million. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nexa Resources by 33.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nexa Resources by 13.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 30,312 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nexa Resources by 31.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nexa Resources by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

