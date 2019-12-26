ValuEngine Downgrades Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) to Buy

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

PIR opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38. Pier 1 Imports has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($23.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($15.88) by ($7.37). The firm had revenue of $304.59 million for the quarter. Pier 1 Imports had a negative net margin of 20.87% and a negative return on equity of 714.34%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $497,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Pier 1 Imports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Pier 1 Imports by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pier 1 Imports

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

