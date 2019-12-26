Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SERV. TheStreet lowered Servicemaster Global from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Servicemaster Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Servicemaster Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE SERV opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.46. Servicemaster Global has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $58.78.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven B. Hochhauser acquired 2,000 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $70,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,382.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SERV. Tobam bought a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 2,014.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 63.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.