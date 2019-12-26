Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SSL. Citigroup raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Renaissance Capital lowered Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

SSL stock opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Sasol has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $34.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Sasol in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sasol by 214.7% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sasol by 750.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Sasol by 155.3% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the second quarter valued at about $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

