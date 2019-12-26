ValuEngine Downgrades Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) to Sell

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America set a $43.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE SLB opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.17.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. Also, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,614. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 34.1% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 299.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

