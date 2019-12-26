Comparing BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) & Beyond Meat (NYSE:BYND)

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BellRing Brands and Beyond Meat, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BellRing Brands 0 2 10 0 2.83 Beyond Meat 3 10 4 0 2.06

BellRing Brands presently has a consensus price target of $21.55, suggesting a potential downside of 6.89%. Beyond Meat has a consensus price target of $114.74, suggesting a potential upside of 47.61%. Given Beyond Meat’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beyond Meat is more favorable than BellRing Brands.

Profitability

This table compares BellRing Brands and Beyond Meat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BellRing Brands N/A N/A N/A Beyond Meat -8.42% -5.92% -1.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.2% of Beyond Meat shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BellRing Brands and Beyond Meat’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BellRing Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Beyond Meat $87.93 million 54.38 -$29.89 million N/A N/A

BellRing Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beyond Meat.

Summary

BellRing Brands beats Beyond Meat on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. The company sells its products through a network of channels, including club, e-commerce, convenience, and specialty, as well as food, drug, and mass; and through a broker network for customers in the convenience, grocery, and mass channels, and through distributors for the specialty channel. BellRing Brands, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc., a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat, Inc. sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California. Beyond Meat, Inc. is a subsidiary of Savage River Inc.

