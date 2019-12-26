Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) vs. Solar Capital (NYSE:SLRC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) and Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.0% of Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Solar Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Solar Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Solar Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Solar Capital pays out 92.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Solar Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Solar Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust and Solar Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Solar Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67

Solar Capital has a consensus target price of $22.17, suggesting a potential upside of 6.21%. Given Solar Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Solar Capital is more favorable than Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust and Solar Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Solar Capital $153.53 million 5.74 $66.87 million $1.77 11.79

Solar Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solar Capital has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust and Solar Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust N/A N/A N/A Solar Capital 43.03% 7.97% 4.27%

Summary

Solar Capital beats Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc. is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities. Its investment portfolio includes investments in auto and truck, broadcasting and publishing, telephone, industrial, financial, and utilities sectors. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc. was formed in January, 1993 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund's investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.

