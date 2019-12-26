Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) versus Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Head-To-Head Survey

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.8% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Cortexyme shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Cortexyme shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Cortexyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics -3,576.93% -39.54% -33.58% Cortexyme N/A -58.22% -26.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Cortexyme’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics $1.41 million 406.34 -$12.86 million ($1.42) -10.05 Cortexyme N/A N/A -$12.48 million N/A N/A

Cortexyme has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Autolus Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Autolus Therapeutics and Cortexyme, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cortexyme 1 1 1 0 2.00

Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.19%. Cortexyme has a consensus price target of $34.25, suggesting a potential downside of 46.90%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than Cortexyme.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics beats Cortexyme on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. It is also developing AUTO4, a programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and AUTO6, a programmed T cell therapy for treating neuroblastoma. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a collaboration partnership with AbCellera Biologics Inc. on antibody discovery project. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

