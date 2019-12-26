Head-To-Head Contrast: HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) vs. Retail Value (OTCMKTS:RVI)

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) and HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Value and HomeFed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Value 35.37% 12.67% 4.92% HomeFed -4.58% -1.17% -0.92%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Retail Value and HomeFed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Value 0 1 0 0 2.00 HomeFed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Retail Value currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.04%. Given Retail Value’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Retail Value is more favorable than HomeFed.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.9% of Retail Value shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of HomeFed shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Retail Value shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of HomeFed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Retail Value and HomeFed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Value $292.58 million 2.40 -$165.30 million N/A N/A HomeFed $140.57 million 4.23 -$70,000.00 N/A N/A

HomeFed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Retail Value.

Volatility and Risk

Retail Value has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeFed has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Retail Value beats HomeFed on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ?RVI? on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

About HomeFed

HomeFed Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in and develops residential and commercial real estate properties in California, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maine, and New York. The company develops residential and commercial land development projects and other unimproved land, as well as projects in various stages of development, and retail and office operating properties. It also engages in the design engineering, grading raw land, and constructing public infrastructure, such as streets, utilities, and public facilities, as well as develops individual lots for home sites or other facilities. In addition, the company holds interest in Brooklyn Renaissance Plaza, which comprises a 665 room hotel operated by Marriott; and operates an office building complex and parking space garage located in Brooklyn, New York. Further, it holds interest in HomeFed Village III Master, LLC that owns and develops an approximate 450 acre community planned for 948 homes in the Otay Ranch General Plan Area of Chula Vista, California. HomeFed Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

