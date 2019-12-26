Critical Contrast: EP Energy (EPEGQ) & Its Competitors

EP Energy (OTCMKTS: EPEGQ) is one of 182 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare EP Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

EP Energy has a beta of 3.57, suggesting that its share price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EP Energy’s peers have a beta of 1.96, suggesting that their average share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EP Energy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EP Energy $1.32 billion -$1.00 billion -0.02 EP Energy Competitors $10.90 billion $759.39 million 9.14

EP Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than EP Energy. EP Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for EP Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EP Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A EP Energy Competitors 2314 8972 12595 409 2.46

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 33.13%. Given EP Energy’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EP Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares EP Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EP Energy -154.93% N/A -4.16% EP Energy Competitors -5.53% -1.84% 5.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of EP Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of EP Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EP Energy peers beat EP Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

EP Energy Company Profile

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its assets are located primarily in three areas, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; Northeastern Utah in the Uinta basin; and the Permian basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, EP Energy Corporation had proved reserves of 324.5 million barrels of oil equivalent; and had average net daily production of 80,654 barrel of oil equivalent per day. The company primarily sells its oil and natural gas production to third parties. EP Energy Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On October 3, 2019, EP Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

