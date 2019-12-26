Financial Review: AEGON (NYSE:AEG) vs. Kansas City Life Insurance (NYSE:KCLI)

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) and Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get AEGON alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AEGON and Kansas City Life Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEGON 1 1 2 0 2.25 Kansas City Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of AEGON shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.1% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AEGON and Kansas City Life Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEGON $38.94 billion 0.31 $838.51 million $0.90 4.99 Kansas City Life Insurance $461.03 million 0.67 $15.67 million N/A N/A

AEGON has higher revenue and earnings than Kansas City Life Insurance.

Dividends

AEGON pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Kansas City Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. AEGON pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AEGON has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. AEGON is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

AEGON has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kansas City Life Insurance has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AEGON and Kansas City Life Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEGON N/A N/A N/A Kansas City Life Insurance 3.46% 2.34% 0.35%

Summary

AEGON beats Kansas City Life Insurance on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts. The company markets its products through brokers, independent agents, employee benefit consultants, bancassurance channels, self-service/online centers, and call/advice centers. Aegon N.V. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities. It also provides dental, vision, group disability, accident, and health insurance products, as well as distributes variable products. The company was founded in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.