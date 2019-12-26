$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) will report sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the lowest is $1.39 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full year sales of $5.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

MLCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, CLSA set a $26.00 price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2,725.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 35.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLCO opened at $24.20 on Thursday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $26.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

