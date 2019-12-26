$180.80 Million in Sales Expected for Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) to report $180.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Noble Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $178.10 million and the highest is $183.50 million. Noble Midstream Partners reported sales of $136.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $656.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $653.60 million to $659.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $864.40 million, with estimates ranging from $829.80 million to $899.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Noble Midstream Partners.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $169.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $30.00 price target on Noble Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

Shares of NYSE:NBLX opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Noble Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Noble Midstream Partners news, Director Andy Viens purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.79 per share, for a total transaction of $32,685.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,291 shares in the company, valued at $246,030.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brent J. Smolik purchased 5,000 shares of Noble Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $161,735.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $45,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 389.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 72,654 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,695,000 after purchasing an additional 701,574 shares during the period. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.