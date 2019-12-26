Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to post sales of $11.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.82 million and the highest is $12.00 million. Bank Of Princeton posted sales of $10.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton will report full year sales of $45.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.45 million to $45.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $50.21 million, with estimates ranging from $49.22 million to $51.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank Of Princeton.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 million.

BPRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank Of Princeton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Bank Of Princeton from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bank Of Princeton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 7.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank Of Princeton during the second quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank Of Princeton during the second quarter valued at approximately $794,000. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.62. Bank Of Princeton has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.70 million, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Bank Of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Bank Of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

