$6.90 Million in Sales Expected for Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) will announce $6.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.20 million. Cytosorbents reported sales of $6.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year sales of $24.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.62 million to $25.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $34.95 million, with estimates ranging from $29.50 million to $44.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 87.79% and a negative return on equity of 165.00%. The company had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 million.

CTSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. Cytosorbents has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $8.82.

In other news, CEO Phillip P. Chan bought 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $65,340.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $80,650. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the third quarter worth about $61,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 933.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 43,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

