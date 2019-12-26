$3.53 Million in Sales Expected for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will post $3.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $5.05 million. AC Immune reported sales of $1.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 150.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year sales of $112.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.96 million to $116.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $31.15 million, with estimates ranging from $30.30 million to $32.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. AC Immune had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 19.18%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACIU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AC Immune from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

ACIU opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.91. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 22.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $554.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.34.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 20.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in AC Immune during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AC Immune during the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

