Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Shares of LAC opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.42 million, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a current ratio of 10.09.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Lithium Americas had a net margin of 835.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,853,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after buying an additional 748,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,330,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 19,343 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 101.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 546,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 274,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the second quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.