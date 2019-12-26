Credit Suisse Group Increases CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $100.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.65.

NYSE:KMX opened at $88.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. CarMax has a 12-month low of $57.95 and a 12-month high of $100.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CarMax will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $2,222,111.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,950.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of CarMax by 41.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 1,397.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in CarMax in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 5,505.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

