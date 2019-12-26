Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Macquarie cut Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Korea Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NYSE:KEP opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13. Korea Electric Power has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $15.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 1,110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korea Electric Power (KEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.