Gartner (NYSE:IT) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Gartner (NYSE:IT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

IT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

Gartner stock opened at $153.60 on Tuesday. Gartner has a twelve month low of $120.89 and a twelve month high of $171.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Gartner had a return on equity of 40.06% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gartner will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $207,502.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,521. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $441,083.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,279.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,070. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,510,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth $520,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Gartner by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 138,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Gartner by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 153,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

