Petrolia Energy (OTCMKTS:BBLS) Shares Up 49.8%

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Petrolia Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:BBLS)’s stock price shot up 49.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09, 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 28,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.

Petrolia Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BBLS)

Petrolia Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% working interests in the Minerva-Rockdale Field comprising approximately 50 square miles located in Austin, Texas; the Slick Unit Dutcher Sands oilfield consisting of approximately 2,600 acres located in Creek County, Oklahoma; and the Twin Lakes San Andres Unit covering an area of approximately 4,864 acres located in Chavez County, New Mexico.

