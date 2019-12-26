FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

FedEx (NYSE:FDX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a $155.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.80% from the company’s current price.

FDX has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

Shares of FDX opened at $150.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. FedEx has a twelve month low of $137.78 and a twelve month high of $199.32. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $2,385,950 over the last ninety days. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2,614.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,499,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,988 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 11,911.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $183,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,177 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,956,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 2,287.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $77,304,000 after buying an additional 508,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

