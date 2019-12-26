8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EGHT. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of 8X8 from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of 8X8 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 8X8 from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of 8X8 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.11.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $18.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $16.44 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average is $22.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.51 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 40.84% and a negative net margin of 32.60%. 8X8’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 3,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $74,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at $262,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vikram Verma acquired 5,825 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $98,733.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 2,849.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,238,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,149,000 after buying an additional 4,094,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in 8X8 by 25.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,021,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,790 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in 8X8 by 59.9% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,167,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,093 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter worth about $26,733,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 48.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,311,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,701,000 after purchasing an additional 749,520 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

