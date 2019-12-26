VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VAALCO ENERGY is an independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EGY. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on VAALCO Energy in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $2.70 price objective for the company. GMP Securities started coverage on VAALCO Energy in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

EGY stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. VAALCO Energy has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $117.94 million, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.28.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. On average, research analysts predict that VAALCO Energy will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGY. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in VAALCO Energy during the second quarter valued at $56,000. AXA bought a new position in VAALCO Energy during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 71,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. 43.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

