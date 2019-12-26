Argus Increases Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $87.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.93% from the company’s current price.

D has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.80.

Shares of D stock opened at $81.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.21. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $67.41 and a 1-year high of $83.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.16.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in D. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,364,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,742 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,690,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,214,000 after buying an additional 1,398,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,066,345,000 after buying an additional 1,241,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,866,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,392,875,000 after buying an additional 1,060,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,846,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,066,000 after buying an additional 957,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

