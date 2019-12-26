Zacks Investment Research Lowers Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRAWFORD & CO. is a worldwide diversified services firm organized which provides claims services, risk management services, disability managment, risk control services and risk management information services to insurance companies, self-insured corporations and governmental entities. “

Get Crawford & Company alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Crawford & Company from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE CRD.B opened at $9.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.50. Crawford & Company has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $10.79.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $254.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.48 million. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 2.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Crawford & Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Crawford & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crawford & Company (CRD.B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.