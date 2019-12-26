Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. is engaged in owning and operating Hooters branded restaurants in international markets. Hooters restaurants are casual beach-themed establishments with sports on television, jukebox music, and Hooters Girls. The Company has rights to develop and operate Hooters restaurants in South Africa, rights to develop in Hungary and parts of Brazil, and has a joint venture with a franchisee in Australia. Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chanticleer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BURG opened at $0.58 on Monday. Chanticleer has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Chanticleer had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a negative return on equity of 115.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 million. Analysts predict that Chanticleer will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chanticleer stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 194,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 4.94% of Chanticleer as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

