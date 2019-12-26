Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BMTC. BidaskClub raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bryn Mawr Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

BMTC opened at $41.23 on Monday. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12-month low of $32.84 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.19.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.45 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMTC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 530.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

