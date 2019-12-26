Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.39

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.39 and last traded at $21.36, with a volume of 6919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 25.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

