ZoomAway Travel (CVE:ZMA) Shares Down 15%

ZoomAway Travel Inc (CVE:ZMA) shares were down 15% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 317,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 790,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43.

About ZoomAway Travel (CVE:ZMA)

ZoomAway Travel Inc provides technology and marketing platforms for hotels, golf courses, ski resorts, and other lodging and activity providers. It offers a proprietary hotel-based software that enables it to add activities, including golf reservations, ski lift tickets, spa appointments, concert tickets, tours, charters, and various modes of transportation to hotel room purchases, as well as bundles the price into one payment.

