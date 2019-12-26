Jazz Resources (CVE:JZR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.06

Shares of Jazz Resources Inc (CVE:JZR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 368000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and a P/E ratio of -6.88.

Jazz Resources Company Profile (CVE:JZR)

Jazz Resources Inc, a junior mining resource company, focuses on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, cadmium, and antimony ores. The company primarily holds interest in the Teddy Glacier and Spider properties located in the Revelstoke mining district of British Columbia.

