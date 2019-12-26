McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Gap Up to $1.13

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.14, but opened at $1.13. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 91,479 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $4.20 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $427.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of -0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.67 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in McEwen Mining by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 184,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 36,864 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 4.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 513,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 45,362 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 50.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 23.6% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 617,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 117,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

