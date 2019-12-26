McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Gap Up to $1.13

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.14, but opened at $1.13. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 91,479 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $4.20 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.90.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $427.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of -0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in McEwen Mining by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 184,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 36,864 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 4.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 513,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 45,362 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 50.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 23.6% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 617,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 117,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.
McEwen Mining Company Profile (NYSE:MUX)
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.