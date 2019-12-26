Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) Shares Gap Up to $0.67

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.69, but opened at $0.67. Frontier Communications shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 40,171 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontier Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.85 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Frontier Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.52.
The company has a market capitalization of $71.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 288.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,623,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,342,000 after buying an additional 2,690,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications by 147.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,273,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,420 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications by 33.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,933,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 741,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,705,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,234,000 after purchasing an additional 673,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,351,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 504,300 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Frontier Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTR)
Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.
