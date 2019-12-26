Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) Shares Gap Up to $0.67

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.69, but opened at $0.67. Frontier Communications shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 40,171 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontier Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.85 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Frontier Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.52.

The company has a market capitalization of $71.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.32. Frontier Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 72.00%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.11) EPS. Frontier Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Corp will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 288.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,623,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,342,000 after buying an additional 2,690,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications by 147.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,273,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,420 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications by 33.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,933,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 741,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,705,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,234,000 after purchasing an additional 673,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,351,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 504,300 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTR)

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

