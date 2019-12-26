Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) Shares Gap Up to $0.40

Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.43, but opened at $0.40. Correvio Pharma shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 350,946 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CORV shares. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mackie cut shares of Correvio Pharma to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Correvio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Correvio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 1,022.22% and a negative net margin of 121.25%. The business had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. Analysts forecast that Correvio Pharma Corp will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Correvio Pharma by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Correvio Pharma by 0.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,825,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 37,223 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Correvio Pharma by 177.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 40,815 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Correvio Pharma by 24.9% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 422,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 84,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Correvio Pharma in the second quarter valued at $1,212,000. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

