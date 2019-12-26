Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Trading 1.2% Higher

Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) traded up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.52 and last traded at $36.71, 21,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 574,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.27.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank raised Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America cut Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Banco Macro in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.59.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.53. Banco Macro had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $490.69 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Macro by 75.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,448 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,027,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Banco Macro by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 428,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after acquiring an additional 284,839 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,462,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter worth $16,075,000. 22.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Macro Company Profile (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

