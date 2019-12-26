Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Shares Gap Up to $1.49

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.69, but opened at $1.49. Proteostasis Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 932,503 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on PTI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Get Proteostasis Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $115.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.34.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts predict that Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 12 New sold 117,164 shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $287,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 62.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 142,958 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 41.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTI)

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.