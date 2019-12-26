Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Shares Up 1.4%

Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.49, 14,531 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 88,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EARS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Auris Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Auris Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Auris Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.58% of Auris Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS)

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

