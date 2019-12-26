Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Shares Up 1.4%

Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.49, 14,531 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 88,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on EARS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Auris Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Auris Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32.
About Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS)
Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.
Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Auris Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auris Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.