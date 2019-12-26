AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Shares Down 1%

AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX)’s share price traded down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $1.00, 6,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 275,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZRX. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on AzurRx BioPharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on AzurRx BioPharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AzurRx BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 255.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 186,985 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the third quarter valued at $51,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AzurRx BioPharma by 57.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX)

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

