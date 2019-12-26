Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Trading 1.4% Higher

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE)’s stock price shot up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43, 36,360 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,554,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Baytex Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.16.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.60.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $321.63 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. Research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTE. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baytex Energy in the third quarter worth about $479,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Baytex Energy by 119.9% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 25,601 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Baytex Energy by 110.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 61,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 32,141 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Baytex Energy in the third quarter worth $4,301,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,251,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 927,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

About Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

