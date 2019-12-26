Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Trading 5.2% Higher

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) shares traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.79 and last traded at $5.04, 65,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 760,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price target on Ovid Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $241.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy M. Levin bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 67.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 443,490 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 29.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 108,392 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 41.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 128,618 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 37.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 57,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

